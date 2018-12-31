Florida Commissioner Shoots Alleged Intruder in Self-Defense

A Florida City Commissioner Shot And Wounded A Suspected Intruder Who Tried To Enter His Home In Order To Elude Police.

The Associated Press reports that the suspect fled a traffic stop, crashed a car, then climbed a fence into Commissioner Brian Williams’ backyard and allegedly broke into his garage.

Williams confronted the intruder, who allegedly tried to push past the commissioner in an attempt to get inside the house. Commissioner Williams shot the suspect twice to thwart entry.

Fox News reports that the suspect, 22-year-old Avelino Misreal Vasquez-Perez, is expected to survive.- READ MORE