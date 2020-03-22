Florida College Students Test Positive for Coronavirus After Spring Break Trip

Five college students from the University of Tampa tested positive for the coronavirus after coming back from a spring break trip, the school announced.

WFLA reported that the students were traveling together with other University of Tampa students before testing positive. The school did not state where the students went during their break or whether they lived in the dorms or off-campus.

The students are currently recovering from the disease and are in self-isolation, WFTS reported.

UT has been notified that five UT students, traveling together and with other UT students during Spring Break, have tested positive for COVID-19. We sincerely wish our students, and any others who may be affected, a full and rapid recovery. https://t.co/MXl4e1v3gh — The University of Tampa (@UofTampa) March 21, 2020

The university sent its well-wishes to those students recovering from the coronavirus in a Saturday tweet.

“We sincerely wish our students, and any others who may be affected, a full and rapid recovery,” the university posted on Twitter Saturday night. – READ MORE

