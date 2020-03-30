Florida begins coronavirus checkpoints, threatens jail time for out-of-state travelers who don’t self-quarantine

Florida, falling short of statewide lockdown, is now screening travelers from the New York City area and Louisiana “hotspots” both at highway roadblocks and at airports, threatening them with 60 days in jail if they don’t self-quarantine as the number of confirmed cases in the state peaks to over 4,200.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has so far refused to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, similar to those enforced in at least 22 other states, including California, New York and Illinois.

More than 4,200 confirmed cases, with at least 56 deaths were recorded in Florida on Sunday. The number of infections is doubling every three days in the state, according to the Tampa Bay Times, putting the state on a course to see tens of thousands of cases within a few weeks.

The governor identified both New York – the state which has seen the eighth-most deaths from the coronavirus worldwide – and Louisiana – where a Mardis Gras celebration in New Orleans spread infection – as “hot spots” for community spread.

In a press conference Saturday, the governor ordered a two-week halt on all vacation rentals in Florida, telling tourists “if you’re in one now, finish and go home,” USA Today reported.

Those traveling on flights from the tristate area — New York, New Jersey or Connecticut – as well as Louisiana, will be met by National Guard troops and public health officials at major Florida airports. – READ MORE

