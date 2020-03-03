Florida A&M Student: Donald Trump Deserves Credit for Progress at Historically Black Colleges

Florida A&M University student Chrichanni Watson told Breitbart News that Donald Trump has made great progress for historically black colleges and universities (HCBU) and “you’ve got to give the man some credit.” Watson spoke to host Alex Marlow for a Wednesday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily.

“In Washington, D.C., I had the opportunity to work with a Republican representative, this is my first experience with the conservative movement, and I was just blown away,” said Watson. “So I had the idea to bring that same energy back to my university in Tallahassee.”

“I recently hosted a debate with College Democrats, College Republicans, Turning Point USA, and the NAACP, and it was a great turnout,” added Watson, who is working to open the first TPUSA chapter at Florida A&M University, a prominent Historical Black University (HBCU).

“I personally think he’s making progress,” said Watson of President Donald Trump. “The first thing that I looked into, especially at my university, is how he recently signed for HBCU’s to be permanently funded.”

“That directly impacts us, as HBCU students, and that’s something that cannot be said for the last administration,” she added. “I mean, you’ve got to give the man some credit.”

Watson added that she feels the president has done a lot for the black community, but that if someone mentions the president on campus, “all ears are shut off.” – READ MORE