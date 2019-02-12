Flight attendant union calls for general strike if government shuts down again

The president of a union representing nearly 50,000 flight attendants is renewing calls for a general strike if lawmakers aren’t able to reach a funding deal on Friday to keep the government open.

Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants, told multiple news outlets, including Hill.TV that her union is planning demonstrations in major airports around the country on February 16 and she hopes all airline workers will take part.

“We are calling on the public on February 16th,” Nelson said in a “Rising” interview with Buck Sexton and Krystal Ball on Monday. “If we are in a day 36 of this shutdown for everyone to come to the airports.”

Nelson, who also called for a general strike during the partial government shutdown, argued that politics should not get in the way of airport safety and security.

“Everyone come to the airports and demand that this Congress work for us and get politics out of our safety and security,” she said.- READ MORE