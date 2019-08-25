FLASHBACK: When Liberals Got Mad and Protested David Koch for Giving $100 Million to a Hospital

Libertarian philanthropist David Koch has passed away at the age of 79. The gay-rights advocate and patron of the arts was, along with his brother Charles Koch, one of the most reviled individuals in American politics among journalists and other left-wing activists, even when they were doing ostensibly uncontroversial things such as donating large amounts of money to a hospital.

In March 2014, liberal activist groups staged a protest outside the planned site of the David H. Koch Center at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. The center was funded in part by a $100 million donation from the man Democratic billionaire and presidential candidate Tom Steyer once described as “famously evil.”

The libs were so mad that even New York City Councilman Ben Kallos showed up at the rally to denounce David Koch for financing a new hospital center in his district.

At one point, union leader Minerva Solla took the mic and declared, “If there ain’t gonna be no justice, there ain’t gonna be no peace!” It’s a phrase often shouted at gatherings of angry libs, but one that becomes especially poignant when used to decry the existence of a hospital that is also dedicated to environmental sustainability. – READ MORE