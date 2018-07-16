Politics World
FLASHBACK VIDEO: Diplomatic Dem Disaster as Hillary Unveils Toy ‘Reset’ Button with Russian Leader; Yikes
“Everyone freaking out that Team Trump is unprepared for the Russia meeting & may potentially embarrass the US has clearly never watched the most humiliating moment in American diplomacy in history.
You will cringe – every time.”
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 16, 2018