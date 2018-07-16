FLASHBACK VIDEO: Diplomatic Dem Disaster as Hillary Unveils Toy ‘Reset’ Button with Russian Leader; Yikes

“Everyone freaking out that Team Trump is unprepared for the Russia meeting & may potentially embarrass the US has clearly never watched the most humiliating moment in American diplomacy in history.

You will cringe – every time.”

Everyone freaking out that Team Trump is unprepared for the Russia meeting & may potentially embarrass the US has clearly never watched the most humiliating moment in American diplomacy in history. You will cringe – every time. pic.twitter.com/SO8R09svAh — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 16, 2018

