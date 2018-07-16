True Pundit

Politics World

FLASHBACK VIDEO: Diplomatic Dem Disaster as Hillary Unveils Toy ‘Reset’ Button with Russian Leader; Yikes

Posted on by
Share:

“Everyone freaking out that Team Trump is unprepared for the Russia meeting & may potentially embarrass the US has clearly never watched the most humiliating moment in American diplomacy in history.

You will cringe – every time.”

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: