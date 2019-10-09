FLASHBACK: Tom Brokaw called out Biden corruption — in 2008! (VIDEO)

Former vice president Joe Biden faces increased scrutiny on his son Hunter’s shady business deals in the Ukraine and China, but it’s not the first time the Bidens’ conflict of interest has caused problems in a presidential campaign.

Tom Brokaw calling out Joe-Hunter Biden’s corruption in 2008: “Wasn’t it inappropriate for someone like you in the middle of all this to have your son collecting money from this big credit card company while you were on the floor protecting its interests?” pic.twitter.com/CORqFD6w1a — Ibrahim (@ibrahimpols) October 5, 2019

More than a decade ago, Tom Brokaw asked Biden to his face about a different arrangement with a Delaware credit company called MBNA, which hired Hunter on a six-figure salary and paid then Sen. Joe Biden hundreds of thousands more in campaign contributions to win his favor.

“Tom Brokaw calling out Joe-Hunter Biden’s corruption in 2008: ‘Wasn’t it inappropriate for someone like you in the middle of all this to have your son collecting money from this big credit card company while you were on the floor protecting its interests?” Ibrahim posted to Twitter with a video of the exchange.

The video features Brokaw highlighting a Wall Street Journal story from August 25, 2008 that pointed out "Biden's candidacy … is bringing new scrutiny to his family's business dealings, especially those of his son Hunter, 38 years old."