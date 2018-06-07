FLASHBACK to 2012: ‘But when the president of the United States invites you and all your teammates to the White House … you go and represent the team’

Back in 2012, star goalie for the Boston Bruins Tim Thomas decided to skip the team’s visit to the White House and meet President Barack Obama to celebrate winning the Stanley Cup. For some really odd reason that we can’t figure out, Thomas was not the hero….

Bruins goalie Tim Thomas REFUSED to attend the team's White House ceremony today. He's not an Obama fan. Is that fair…or disrespectful? — Adam Bagni (@AdamBagni) January 23, 2012

Tim Thomas no shows to meet Obama. Says Gov't is out of control….crazy. Will not be suspended by team — tonystarkradio (@tonystarkradio) January 24, 2012

Six years ago Boston Bruin Tim Thomas decided not to go to Obama White House & was crushed by @espn. Read & share: https://t.co/k4ipKM0oXA — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 5, 2018

Crushed his right. Here’s the quote via Joe McDonald, ESPN: But when the president of the United States invites you and all your teammates to the White House to honor your Stanley Cup championship, you go and represent the team.– READ MORE

