FLASHBACK: Stacey Abrams Criticized Trump For Suggesting He Wouldn’t Accept Election Outcome

Stacey Abrams, who has vehemently refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of her 2018 election loss, once criticized then-candidate Donald Trump for suggesting he would do the same.

Trump's refusal to concede the election if he loses proves he is a petty man uninterested in our national stability https://t.co/V1alhxLKmn — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 20, 2016

“Trump’s refusal to concede the election if he loses proves he is a petty man uninterested in our national stability,” Abrams tweeted in October 2016, several weeks before Trump defeated Democrat Hilary Clinton in a historic presidential election upset.

Abrams’ tweet linked to an Atlanta Journal Constitution article that covered Trump’s refusal to say whether he would accept the results of the 2016 election. The article even mentioned Trump’s criticism of a “rigged” election against him.

The two-and-a-half-year-old tweet, resurfaced by The Daily Caller News Foundation, comes as Abrams continues her refusal to concede the Georgia 2018 gubernatorial election, despite losing to Republican Brian Kemp by over 54,700 votes. The Democrat claims Kemp used his previous position as Georgia Secretary of State to maliciously suppress black and Democratic voters.

“I acknowledge that former secretary of state Brian Kemp will be certified as the victor in the 2018 gubernatorial election,” Abrams said in November 2018, following several days of refusing to end her campaign. But she stipulated that, “this is not a speech of concession, because concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true, or proper.”

Abrams again repeated her claims that she was victim of an “unfair” election when making an appearance on The View on Tuesday.

“I can’t say that empirically I won but I will never know because we did not have a fair fight,” she said when asked if she still stand by her decision to not concede.

TheDCNF reached out to an Abrams spokesperson for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

