Flashback: Rolling Stone Defends Obama Calling Romney ‘Bullsh*tter’ in Its Magazine

President Trump is taking heat from liberal media for – reportedly – referring to some countries as “sh*tholes” – but, when Obama publicly called Republican rival Mitt Romney a “bullsh*tter” in 2012, Rolling Stone sprang to his defense.

In its “A Brief History of Presidential Profanity,” Rolling Stone began by mocking the outrage at Obama’s vulgarity:

“When President Obama called Mitt Romney a “bullsh*tter” in the pages of Rolling Stone earlier this year, it set off a brief firestorm. Defenders of the Republican candidate were shocked – shocked! – that the man holding the highest office in the land would resort to such language.

“In truth, the halls of the White House (like nearly every other house in the country, with the apparent exception of Romney’s) have heard no shortage of profanity over the decades.”

Vulgar language isn’t just acceptable – it’s even required for a U.S. president, Rolling Stone declared:

“It’s a dirty job, leading the free world. Sometimes it takes a few dirty words. ” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Following President Trump’s Thursday comments, it’s worth noting that former President Obama called the African country of Libya a “shit show” just two years ago.

The comments were recorded in an interview with The Atlantic. The wide-ranging interview was based on Obama’s foreign policy over his eight years in office. During one portion of the interview, Obama said described Libya as a “mess” to the interviewer but behind closed doors called the country a “shit show.”:

Mess is the president’s diplomatic term; privately, he calls Libya a “shit show,” in part because it’s subsequently become an ISIS haven — one that he has already targeted with air strikes. It became a shit show, Obama believes, for reasons that had less to do with American incompetence than with the passivity of America’s allies and with the obdurate power of tribalism. – READ MORE