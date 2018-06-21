Flashback: Remember When Obama Wanted NASA To Make Muslims ‘Feel Good’?

Former President Barack Obama told his NASA chief that the agency’s “foremost” goal was to improve relations with the Muslim world and make Muslims “feel good.”

In an interview with Al-Jazeera on June 30, 2010, Charlie Bolden said that when he took over as NASA administrator, Obama “charged me with three things.”

“One,” Bolden said, “he wanted me to help reinspire children to want to get into science and math.

“He wanted me to expand our international relationships.

“And third, and perhaps foremost, he wanted me to find a way to reach out to the Muslim world and engage much more with dominantly Muslim nations to help them feel good about their historic contribution to science, math and engineering.”

Needless to say, the idea that Obama wanted NASA — the illustrious space agency of the greatest nation on earth — to focus its energies on making Muslims “feel good” didn’t go over very well.

Michael Griffin, who served as NASA administrator under President George W. Bush, called it a “perversion of NASA’s purpose.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1