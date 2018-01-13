FLASHBACK: Pelosi Praised Obama’s $40 Payroll Tax Cut But Calls $1,000 Bonuses ‘Crumbs’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s comments related to tax savings have changed dramatically over the past seven years: She previously lavished praise on former President Barack Obama’s $40 payroll tax cut, but now dismisses the $1,000 bonuses doled out by corporate America as a result of the recently signed GOP tax overhaul.

The wealthy California lawmaker called legislation extending a $40 payroll tax cut in 2011 a “victory for all Americans” and attributed the accomplishment to “Obama’s leadership.”

“160 million Americans will continue to receive their payroll tax cut — nearly $40 per paycheck in the pockets of the average family. I salute the work of the unified House Democratic caucus on behalf of the American people,” Pelosi said of the tax cut in a 2011 statement.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The House minority leader claimed that more than a million people are receiving more than a billion dollars in benefits is insignificant.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that the bonuses and higher wages that companies are giving their employees because of the GOP tax bill are “crumbs” and “pathetic,” during a press conference on Thursday.

A reporter asked the Pelosi what she thinks about the over 100 companies that are crediting the GOP tax bill as the reason why they can give employees bonuses and wage increases.

“In terms of the bonus that corporate America received versus the crumbs they are giving to workers, to kind of put the schmooze is so pathetic, it’s so pathetic,” Pelosi told the reporter.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi spewed utter nonsense on the House floor on Tuesday, hysterically claiming that the Republican’s tax plan “does violence to the vision of our Founders.”

Pelosi railed against Republican lawmakers in her speech, decrying the bill as a morally obscene “scam” designed to “install a permanent plutocracy.”

“This GOP tax scam is simply theft, monumental, brazen theft from the American middle class and from every person who aspires to reach it,” Pelosi said. “The GOP tax scam is not a vote for an investment in growth or jobs. It is a vote to install a permanent plutocracy in our nation. They’ll be cheering that later. It does violence to the vision of our Founders. It disrespects the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform, who are a large part of our middle class and to whom we owe a future worthy of their sacrifice. And it betrays the future and betrays the aspirations of our children. It demands, it morally demands a no vote from every member of this house of the people.” – READ MORE