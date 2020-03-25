FLASHBACK: Obama Went Golfing Just After H1N1 Was Declared a National Emergency

Well, isn’t this a hilarious slice of irony?

Apparently, just after the U.S. government declared H1N1 a public health emergency, Obama picked up his putter and hit the golf course.

Mr. Obama added, “We want to ensure that in the worst-case scenario, we can manage the situation appropriately.”

The president’s comments came at the end of a weeklong balancing act in which his public words and actions were carefully measured to summon a sense of urgency without setting off a panic. It was no coincidence, his aides said, that he played golf the day his administration declared a national emergency. And there were behind-the-scenes worries about whether he would be ridiculed for using a presidential news conference to urge people to wash their hands. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --