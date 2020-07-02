FLASHBACK: Obama Repeatedly Ignored Intelligence Briefings on the Rise of ISIS

Now that the whole “Trump ignored intelligence about Russian bounties on U.S. Troops” story has been debunked by multiple military and intelligence officials, it seems appropriate to assess why Democrats and the media are still clinging to the story, pretending it’s true and believing it to be more Trump/Russia fodder.

The media and the Democratic Party were quick to jump on the alleged bombshell report from the New York Times because they wanted it to be true. It also served as a great counter to one of the most significant intelligence blunders of the past decade: the failure of the Obama-Biden administration to stop the rise of ISIS.

Despite the story being debunked, Joe Biden accused Trump of “dereliction of duty” and said Trump “doesn’t seem to be cognitively aware of what’s going on.”

Make no mistake about it, this is all a smokescreen to help Joe Biden when he has to answer for intelligence failures while he was vice president. The media wants to project the weaknesses of the Obama-Biden administration onto President Trump to undermine his reelection narrative.

Remember, Obama claimed that the White House was caught off guard about the rise of ISIS, even though he was repeatedly warned about it, but failed to act on it.

A national security staffer in the Obama-Biden administration told the Daily Mail in 2014 that Barack Obama was getting “highly accurate predictions” about the rise of the ISIS “before the 2012 election.” The intelligence was described as “actionable.” – READ MORE

