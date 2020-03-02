Flashback: Obama didn’t declare H1N1 a ‘national emergency’ until 1,000 Americans were dead

What these people seem to forget is that Obama took eons to respond to the H1N1 epidemic.

As a matter of fact, it wasn’t until millions of Americans were infected and thousands had died until he declared the virus a “national emergency.”

Now, let’s go to the Wayback Machine. In April of 2009, the H1N1 became a pandemic.

But it wasn’t until six months later, October, that then-President Obama declared a public health emergency on what was already a pandemic. By that time, the disease had infected millions of Americans and more than 1,000 people had died in the U.S.

CNN reported at the time: Since the H1N1 flu pandemic began in April, millions of people in the United States have been infected, at least 20,000 have been hospitalized and more than 1,000 have died, said Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. – READ MORE

