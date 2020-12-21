Flashback: Mitch McConnell Received Thousands In Donations From Voting Machine Company Lobbyists – Including Dominion

A 2019 report indicates Mitch McConnell received thousands of dollars in donations from lobbyists Dominion Voting Systems.

A report from July of 2019 indicates Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell received thousands of dollars in donations from lobbyists for two of the largest electronic voting machine vendors in the United States – Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems.

Newsweek reported on the donations in noting that McConnell (R-KY) had squashed two separate bills in the Senate addressing election security.

The reports were based on an investigation by an outlet called ‘Sludge.’

“Several of the lobbyists working for ES&S and Dominion Voting Systems have recently made contributions to McConnell’s campaign and joint fundraising committee,” Sludge wrote.

The outlet discovered the following contributions:

Brownstein Hyatt Farber and Schreck lobbyist David Cohen, who lobbies for Dominion Voting Systems on issues related to election security and monitors federal legislation for the company, gave McConnell $2,000 on March 31: $1,000 to his campaign committee and $1,000 to his joint fundraising committee. Lobbyist Brain Wild, who works alongside Cohen on the Dominion contract, gave McConnell $1,000 on the same day.

The BBC also notes McConnell’s entanglement with Dominion saying the “company has also donated” to his committee. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --