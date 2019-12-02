Flashback: Mike Bloomberg Says Taxing Poor People Will Help Them Live Longer (VIDEO)

For a taste of the nanny state which would unfold if left-wing billionaire Michael Bloomberg becomes president, look no further than comments he made in April, 2018 while speaking to the IMF’s then-president Christine Lagarde – when he said we need to tax poor people so they’ll live longer.

Bloomberg explains here why higher taxes on poor are a good thing. He is cheered on by IMF’s Christine Lagarde, who, in Feb 2016, was accomplice to Joe Biden’s quid-pro-quo demand that Ukraine prosecutor Shokin be fired to get IMF $1 billion https://t.co/rbiVA8Bxcb — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) November 29, 2019

Speaking with then-IMF President Christine Lagarde, Bloomberg said (via Americans for Tax Reform):

Michael Bloomberg: “Some people say, well, taxes are regressive. But in this case, yes they are. That’s the good thing about them because the problem is in people that don’t have a lot of money. And so, higher taxes should have a bigger impact on their behavior and how they deal with themselves. So, I listen to people saying ‘oh we don’t want to tax the poor.’ Well, we want the poor to live longer so that they can get an education and enjoy life. And that’s why you do want to do exactly what a lot of people say you don’t want to do.

The question is do you want to pander to those people? Or do you want to get them to live longer? There's just no question. If you raise taxes on full sugary drinks, for example, they will drink less and there's just no question that full sugar drinks are one of the major contributors to obesity and obesity is one of the major contributors to heart disease and cancer and a variety of other things.