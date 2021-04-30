FLASHBACK: LeBron James Hired Off-Duty Cops to Guard His Mansion

Even as he goes on repeated rants targeting the police, it should be remembered that L.A. Lakers star LeBron James hired off-duty police officers to guard his Southern California mansion.

Back in 2018, James claimed that a burglary crew targeted his mansion. To protect against further criminal activity, James hired “at least 10 armed security personnel,” some of which were off-duty police officers, TMZ reported at the time.

“Sources tell us,” TMZ said in Oct. of 2018, “Bron has at least 10 armed security personnel at the home — including off-duty police officers,” to patrol his expensive mansion.

The L.A. Police Department noted that several of the homes in James’ neighborhood had been robbed.

“During recent months, the Los Angeles Police Department has become aware of a series of residential burglaries targeting actors, producers, musicians, and professional athletes living in the Los Angeles area,” the LAPD said in a statement during the robbery spree.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --