FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris Joked About Killing Trump, Pence, and Jeff Sessions

Seeing as Trump has been impeached because his rhetoric allegedly incited the riot on the U.S. Capitol in January, it seems appropriate to point out instances where Democrats have used violent rhetoric and demand equal justice for it.

In 2018, Senator Kamala Harris appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show, during which DeGeneres asked Harris a series of random questions from cards. It was upbeat and all in the name of humor, but things got seriously dark when DeGeneres asked, “If you had to be stuck in an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?”

Kamala Harris joked about killing Trump, Pence and Sessions with Ellen in 2018. Can we impeach her?pic.twitter.com/uCOa4uJihz — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) February 8, 2021

“Does one of us have to come out alive?” Harris asked, then laughed hysterically. – READ MORE

