FLASHBACK: Hillary Lied About Being In New York City On 9/11

In the final days leading up to the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton lied about being in New York City on September 11, 2001, and used the tragedy to suggest that it made her qualified to defeat ISIS.

Speaking in Florida on November 1, 2016, Clinton stated, “I was in New York City on 9/11 as one of two senators. I will defeat ISIS.”

However, Clinton’s statement directly contradicts what she wrote in her book “Hard Choices,” where she said she didn’t travel to New York City until September 12. – READ MORE