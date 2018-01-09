FLASHBACK: Harvey Weinstein Accuser Says He Used His Friendship With Oprah To Seduce His Victims

Oprah Winfrey may believe that she’s primed for a 2020 presidential run after her “empowering” Golden Globes speech heralding a new era in women’s equality, free of abusive and manipulative entertainment industry mega-moguls. But when it comes to the most notorious offender among alleged Hollywood harassers — Harvey Weinstein — Oprah may have some explaining to do before she hits the campaign trail.

Like Meryl Streep, who also received flack for her longstanding relationship with the Miramax head — so longstanding, it seems impossible Streep was somehow excluded from hearing rumors of Harvey’s misbehavior — Oprah has been close friends with Weinstein for decades, palling around with the producer at industry events and political fundraisers. She even co-produced “The Butler” with Weinstein, just a few short years ago.

And according to one of Weinstein’s victims, Harvey was so close to Oprah, he used the relationship to seduce young actresses, taking them to parties where he could demonstrate his power by charming the daytime talk show host.

British actress Kadian Noble is one of several women suing Harvey Weinstein personally for what they say was predatory and harassing behavior. She claims Weinstein seduced her at a party where he introduced her to supermodels, and where Oprah was “swinging off his arm.”

“I thought, obviously, this man has something amazing in store for me. I felt completely played,” she said.​- READ MORE

Conservative Hollywood actor James Woods hammered leftist Oprah Winfrey on Monday following the 75th Golden Globe Awards, which the media seemingly used to try to push her into the discussion for a possible presidential run in 2020.

Winfrey received the Cecille B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the awards ceremony and used the opportunity to talk about the “#MeToo” movement and the culture of sexual misconduct in Hollywood — but failed to name any of the accused Hollywood sexual predators.

But assure our followers we will still work behind the scenes to enable the #DNC agenda as always! https://t.co/GfT5aE8GwS — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2018

Woods fired off three tweets in response, each showing Winfrey with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. – READ MORE

