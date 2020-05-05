FLASHBACK: Democrats Said Kavanaugh Was Undergoing ‘Job Interview,’ Didn’t Deserve Presumption of Innocence (VIDEO)

When Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault in 2018, many Democrats said he was undergoing a “job interview” to explain why he did not deserve a presumption of innocence.

The talking point is worth revisiting as presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden seeks the nation’s highest office while denying a sexual assault charge made by former Senate aide Tara Reade.

Prominent Democrats now supporting Biden, including Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.), Mazie Hirono (D., Hawaii), Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.), Cory Booker (D., N.J.), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.), suggested Kavanaugh was disqualified from joining the Supreme Court by the mere appearance of guilt.

“It’s a job interview for Judge Kavanaugh,” Feinstein said during the hearing in which Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford testified. “Is Brett Kavanaugh who we want on the most prestigious court in our country? Is he the best we can do?” – READ MORE

