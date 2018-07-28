Politics
FLASHBACK: Democrats and Liberal Elites Said Trump ‘Was Dreaming’ If He Thinks He Can Get More than 3.0% GDP Growth
Hillary Clinton: “Trump’s policies would throw us into a recession, the last thing we need.”
Barack Obama: “What magic wand do you have? And usually, the answer is he doesn’t have an answer.”
Paul Krugman, The New York Times: “So we are very probably looking at a global recession, with no end in sight.”
Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks: “In the event Donald wins, I have no doubt in my mind the market tanks.”- READ MORE
President Trump, in an interview with Sean Hannity on Friday, told the Fox host that if the trade deficit falls, the United States could see eight or nine percent GDP growth.
“If I cut [the $817 billion trade deficit] in half, right there, we’ll pick up three to four points,” Trump said. “So you can add that to the four or five, and so we’d be at eight or nine [percent GDP growth].”
The president added that economist and liberal commentator Paul Krugman “doesn’t know a thing,” slamming his predictions. – READ MORE
The man, identified as Tony, said he was a third-generation steelworker who had been laid off two-and-a-half years ago.
He said he found other work, but he was forced to work 70 to 80-hour weeks just to make ends meet.
Now that he’s got his job at the mill back, he said he can make a living with a 40-hour week and spend more time with his family.
When he was asked what it means to his family and friends to know that he’s back at work at the mill, he wiped away tears and replied, “That we’ve got a way of life.”
“It’s just nice to know that we’ve got someone fighting for us to keep our jobs. It was rough for a lot of us,” Tony said. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Democrat elites said President Trump’s policies would throw the US into recession. They said a 4.0% GDP rate was impossible. It was a thing of the past. Hillary Clinton: “Trump’s policies would throw us into a recession, the last thing we need.” Barack Obama: “What magic wand do you have? And usually, the answer is…