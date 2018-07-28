FLASHBACK: Democrats and Liberal Elites Said Trump ‘Was Dreaming’ If He Thinks He Can Get More than 3.0% GDP Growth

Hillary Clinton: “Trump’s policies would throw us into a recession, the last thing we need.”

Barack Obama: “What magic wand do you have? And usually, the answer is he doesn’t have an answer.”

Paul Krugman, The New York Times: “So we are very probably looking at a global recession, with no end in sight.”

Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks: “In the event Donald wins, I have no doubt in my mind the market tanks.”- READ MORE

President Trump, in an interview with Sean Hannity on Friday, told the Fox host that if the trade deficit falls, the United States could see eight or nine percent GDP growth.

“If I cut [the $817 billion trade deficit] in half, right there, we’ll pick up three to four points,” Trump said. “So you can add that to the four or five, and so we’d be at eight or nine [percent GDP growth].”

The president added that economist and liberal commentator Paul Krugman “doesn’t know a thing,” slamming his predictions. – READ MORE