FLASHBACK: Cuomo Called Michael Grimm’s Physical Threat of Reporter a ‘Bizarre Outburst’ (VIDEO)

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, under fire for threatening to throw a man down a staircase after being insulted in public, referred to a congressman’s threat of a reporter in 2014 as a “bizarre outburst” and the “worst” behavior from a lawmaker.

Then the host of the morning show New Day, Cuomo criticized the conduct of then-Rep. Michael Grimm (R., N.Y.) when the embattled lawmaker threatened to throw NY1 reporter Michael Scotto off a “f—ing balcony” in the Capitol and break him “in half like a boy.”

Cuomo interviewed Scotto on Jan. 29, 2014, the day after the strange incident, playing the clip of the threat and calling it “almost impossible to believe.” Grimm was angry over Scotto’s question about an investigation into his campaign’s financing. He eventually apologized, but his reputation was damaged by his behavior. – READ MORE