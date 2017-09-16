FLASHBACK: CNN’s Baldwin Loves When Kathy Griffin Chants ‘Nipple’ On Live TV (VIDEO)

A clip from CNN’s latest New Year’s Eve celebration shows Brooke Baldwin pouring praise on Kathy Griffin for chanting, “nipple! nipple! nipple!” during a live broadcast.

Griffin’s chant came after Don Lemon was going to get a piercing and asked what body part he should get pierced – READ MORE