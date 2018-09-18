FLASHBACK: Clarence Thomas Calls Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Him A ‘High-Tech Lynching’

President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, is facing allegations of sexual misconduct in the 11th hour of his confirmation process. Similarly, Clarence Thomas faced allegations of sexual misconduct at the end of his confirmation hearing under George H. W. Bush.

(…)

Thomas continued, saying “the Supreme Court is not worth” what the allegations did to himself and his family: “No job is worth it.”

Thomas continued, calling the entire process a “high-tech lynching.”

“From my standpoint as a black American, as far as I’m concerned, it is a high-tech lynching for uppity blacks who, in any way, deign to think for themselves, to do for themselves, to have different ideas, and it is a message that unless you kowtow to an old order, this is what will happen to you. You will be lynched, destroyed, caricatured by a committee of the U.S.— U.S. Senate, rather than hung from a tree.”– READ MORE

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas poked Sen. Cory Booker over the New Jersey Democrat’s much-mocked invocation of “Spartacus” during last week’s confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh.

Booker was roundly ridiculed after threatening to defy the Senate rules and release what he thought were confidential documents concerning Kavanaugh’s past,

From last week, Justice Clarence Thomas: "Honorable – if we could use that word about more people who are in public life, people who actually ask the questions at confirmation hearings, instead of 'Spartacus'…" Watch full @FedSoc conversation – 7pm ET on C-SPAN2 #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/PNgIofgvJC — CSPAN (@cspan) September 12, 2018

“This is about the closest I’ll probably ever have in my life to an ‘I am Spartacus’ moment,” said Booker.

Thomas, who called his own contentious confirmation hearing back in 1991 a “high-tech lynching,” took a jab at Booker during a conversation with the Federalist Society that aired Wednesday on C-SPAN. – READ MORE