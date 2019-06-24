FLASHBACK: Biden Touted ‘Slave State’ Delaware in Southern Strategy (VIDEO)

Then-Sen. Joe Biden (D., Del.) touted his state of Delaware being a former “slave state” as part of his appeal to southerners during the run-up to his 2008 presidential bid.

In a 2006 appearance on Fox News Sunday, anchor Chris Wallace asked Biden about how he could win in places like South Carolina when hailing from a blue state.

“What kind of a chance would a northeastern liberal like Joe Biden stand in the south if you were running in Democratic primaries against southerners like Mark Warner and John Edwards?” Wallace asked.

"Better than anybody else," Biden replied. "And you don't know my state. My state was a slave state. My state is a border state. My state is the eighth-largest black population in the country. My state is anything from a northeast, liberal state."