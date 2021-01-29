Flashback: Before signing 37 executive actions​ Biden said, ‘We need consensus,’ and dictators rule by executive orders

President Joe Biden has signed 24 executive orders and 37 presidential actions in his first week in power. However, during his campaign run, Biden contradictorily stated that democracy needs “consensus” of the people, and those who govern by executive orders are “dictators.”

On Oct. 15, only weeks before the election, then-candidate Joe Biden participated in an ABC News town hall at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. Biden and ABC News host George Stephanopoulos discussed raising the corporate tax and increasing taxes on the wealthy.

Stephanopoulos asked if Biden’s tax increases will happen soon after he gets in office, and he responded, “I’ve got to get the votes. I got to get the votes.”

“I have this strange notion. We are a democracy,” Biden said with a smirk.

“Some of my Republican friends and some of my Democratic friends even occasionally say, ‘Well, if you can’t get the votes by executive order, you’re going to do something.’ Things you can’t do by executive order unless you’re a dictator,” Biden enunciated.

“We’re a democracy,” Biden proclaimed at the time. “We need consensus.”

.@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus.” pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021

Flash forward to his first week in office, and President Biden has signed a flurry of executive orders, many of which reverse former President Donald Trump's policies. Biden's executive actions have targeted climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, mask mandates, travel bans, immigration, student loans, transgender issues, and the Keystone XL pipeline.

