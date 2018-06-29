Politics
Flake Won’t Hold Up Trump SCOTUS Nominee Over Tariffs
Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) told Ronald Hanson of The Arizona Republic Wednesday that he would not try to block President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee in order to force the president to back off of his trade wars.
The ‘Never-Trump’ senator, in an effort to tone down Trump’s escalating trade wars with allies and adversaries alike, threatened to delay the president’s transformation of the federal circuit court. A member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Flake could swing nomination votes against Republicans on the narrowly divided panel.
But that will not apply to the Supreme Court, Flake said, after Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement on Wednesday.
The GOP senator has worked to delay the president's judicial nominees in a tariff dispute, but he won't jeopardize GOP chances to fill the Kennedy seat.