Flake Says ‘Not a Chance’ He Would Have Struck Deal for FBI Investigation if Seeking Re-Election

Outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) sat down for an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes” and shared that if he were seeking re-election that there is “not a chance” he would have struck a deal with Democrats to have the FBI investigate Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual assault accusations before a vote to confirm him to the Supreme Court.

“No, not a chance,” Flake said CBS’s Scott Pelley when asked if he would have made the deal if seeking re-election. “No.” – READ MORE