FL Survivor’s Dad: CNN Producer Told Me Specific Type of People They Wanted on Air (VIDEO)

Andrew Klein, whose daughter attends Stoneman Douglas High School, says that a CNN producer told him the day after the shooting they were looking for people to do interviews who would “espouse a certain narrative which was taking the tragedy and turning it into a policy debate.” pic.twitter.com/1NqflLpoou — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 23, 2018

During a Thursday night appearance on “The Ingraham Angle,” one of the school shooting survivors and her father spoke plainly about their frustrations in dealing with the media, particularly CNN.

Ariana Klein sided with her classmate. “Our voices need to be heard and he should have been able to ask any question he had to ask but instead we have these networks that don’t want us to give our real opinions and they want us to further their own agendas,” she told Ingraham.

That’s when Klein’s father doubled down on the claim that CNN was trying to skew the town hall event and their reporting overall to push a particular narrative.

“I actually spoke to a CNN producer on Thursday, the day after the shooting, and the producer insinuated to me that they were looking for people who were willing to espouse a certain narrative, which was taking the tragedy and turning it into a policy debate,” Andrew Klein explained. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *