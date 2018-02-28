FL Speaker Richard Corcoran: ‘There Are Numerous Reports’ of a ‘Stand-Down Order’ to Deputies During School Shooting

The Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Richard Corcoran is investigating “numerous reports” alleging the possible issuance of a stand-down order to law enforcement during the earliest moments of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Corcoran, a Republican from Florida’s Pasco County, made his comments during a Monday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with co-hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

Any issuance of a stand-down order would have likely come from Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, said Corcoran.

“There are numerous reports that there was a stand-down order, and that would have come above either of the school resource officer that was in the school that failed to go in or the officers outside,” said Corcoran. “That would have come from above and probably been approved by [Sheriff Scott Israel], himself.”

Issuance of stand-down orders are violative of established policy, said Corcoran: “It’s also against crisis protocol. If you go to any of these other school tragedies, it’s basic protocol that as soon as you hear shots, everyone goes in.” – READ MORE

