FL-Gov: Newly released documents add even more to Andrew Gillum’s FBI woes

Newly released documents show that an undercover FBI agent paid the bill for the food at a 2016 fundraiser for Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum’s political action committee.

On April 11, 2016, Forward Florida, Gillum’s PAC, held a fundraiser for 40 people. The menu included items like filet mignon, salmon mousse canapés, cocktails, and an open bar for beer catered from a restaurant owned at the time by Gillum’s lobbyist friend Adam Corey. The event was also held at Corey’s house.

(…)

The bill for that event came to $4,386. Forward Florida did not include this contribution in its records.

While Gillum was mayor of Tallahassee, the FBI was conducting an investigation into the city government. Gillum has long insisted that he had never been a target of this investigation. These repeated interactions with Miller and the payments would suggest that the FBI may have been looking into Gillum.