While Gillum was mayor of Tallahassee, the FBI was conducting an investigation into the city government. Gillum has long insisted that he had never been a target of this investigation. These repeated interactions with Miller and the payments would suggest that the FBI may have been looking into Gillum. – READ MORE
FL-Gov: Newly released documents add even more to Andrew Gillum’s FBI woes
Newly released documents show that an undercover FBI agent paid the bill for the food at a 2016 fundraiser for Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum’s political action committee.
On April 11, 2016, Forward Florida, Gillum’s PAC, held a fundraiser for 40 people. The menu included items like filet mignon, salmon mousse canapés, cocktails, and an open bar for beer catered from a restaurant owned at the time by Gillum’s lobbyist friend Adam Corey. The event was also held at Corey’s house.
(…)
The bill for that event came to $4,386. Forward Florida did not include this contribution in its records.