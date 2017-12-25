True Pundit

Security

Five people including four family members killed in Christmas Eve plane crash in Florida

Posted on by
Share:

Five people, including four members of one family, were killed when their twin-engine plane crashed during takeoff Sunday morning at a small airport about 40 miles east of Tampa.

The plane, a Cessna 340, was taking off from Bartow Municipal Airport just after 7 a.m. in a dense fog when it crashed and caught fire, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

There were no survivors and “no chance of survival,” he said.

“It is a tragedy any day of the week,” Judd said. “It is a worse tragedy on Christmas Eve.”

The pilot was identified as 70-year-old John Shannon, an attorney from Lakeland, Florida. Two daughters, a son-in-law and a family friend were also killed, Judd said. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Five people including four family members killed in Christmas Eve plane crash in Florida
Five people including four family members killed in Christmas Eve plane crash in Florida

Five people, including four members of one family, were killed when their twin-engine plane crashed during takeoff Sunday morning at a small airport about 40 miles east of Tampa. The plane, a Cessna 340, was taking off from Bartow Municipal Airport just after 7 a.m. in a dense fog when it crashed and caught fire,…
fox8.com fox8.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: