Five People Died In The Capitol Riot. Here’s What We Know About Them

Ashli Babbit was fatally shot by law enforcement. Kevin Greeson reportedly died of a heart attack, and Benjamin Phillips reportedly suffered a stroke. Rosanne Boyland was reportedly crushed to death.

Authorities have said that five people died during the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday. One woman died of a gunshot wound, three persons “suffered medical emergencies,” and a police officer died from injuries sustained while “physically engaging with protesters.”

Rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol building Wednesday, committing acts of vandalism and postponing the certification process as members of Congress were forced to evacuate the building.

Between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, authorities have made at least 68 arrests, police announced Thursday. Five of these arrests were for illegal possession of firearms, and two people were arrested for other weapons, police said. Police also said they arrested 28 additional people for violating curfew.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died due to injuries sustained while he physically engaged with rioters, according to numerous sources. A former Air National Guardsman who served in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Enduring Freedom, he joined the Capitol Police in 2008 and most recently served in the department’s First Responder’s Unit, according to a the Capitol Police force statement.

“Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters,” the statement said. “He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, and our federal partners.”

Sicknick’s brother Craig told the Daily Beast that the officer’s family rushed to the hospital after they discovered that Sicknick had a blood clot on his brain and was on a ventilator.

“It did not look good,” Craig Sicknick said, adding that his brother “always tried to do what was right,” and “worked a lot of overtime, and he was on during this mess.”

Ashli Babbit

One woman was fatally shot by law enforcement, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said during a Wednesday press conference.

She has been identified as San Diego resident Ashli Babbit, who was a 14-year veteran and served four tours of duty with the U.S. Air Force. She died later during the day on Wednesday, police said. Footage captured later in the day reportedly shows her being wheeled out of the capitol surrounded by officers as paramedics are seen applying pressure on her neck.

The officer who shot the woman is reportedly a senior U.S. Capitol Police officer, a law enforcement official told NPR. The official also told NPR that the woman was unarmed.

Footage of the moment when Babbit was shot shows rioters in the United States Capitol shouting and pushing up against a door and window frame barricaded with furniture. An officer holding a gun pointed at the rioters is visible on the other side of the barricade through a window that appears to have been damaged by the crowd.

The video shows the officer stand up and shoot a woman as she attempts to climb over the window. The wounded woman falls to the ground and lies there bleeding as the shouting and chaos around her increases, the video shows.

“Shots fired! Shots fired,” a man in the background exclaims repeatedly.

Armed police officers can be seen standing beside her, and one officer appears to shout through the window to his fellow officers, “Did you shoot somebody?”

“Back up, back up,” the officers appear to shout at the crowding group. Several persons can be seen taking videos of the incident.

Rosanne Boyland

The police chief announced three additional deaths among people involved in the riot Wednesday. “One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths,” Contee said. The adult female has been identified by the D.C. Police Department as 34-year-old Rosanne Boyland of Kennesaw, Georgia.

A friend who witnessed her last moments said that Boyland was crushed to death as the crowd clashed with police, according to a local CBS outlet.

“People were in there to start stuff, but it wasn’t supposed to be a violent event,” Boyland’s friend Justin Winchell said. He described how Trump supporters began storming the Capitol building and demonstrators began pushing each other.

“They basically created a panic, and the police, in turn, push back on them, so people started falling,” Winchell said, adding that when the crowd clashed with the police and people began trampling each other, Boyland was pinned to the ground.

“I put my arm underneath her and was pulling her out and then another guy fell on top of her, and another guy was just walking ,” Winchell said. “There were people stacked 2-3 deep…people just crushed.”

Winchell said paramedics unsuccessfully attempted to revive her. “I lost a dear, dear friend, an amazing friend,” he said.

Her family has said they are working to learn the details of her death, according to a local CBS outlet.

“She was a wonderful sister, daughter, and aunt,” Boyland’s brother-in-law Justin Cave told the outlet. “Anyone who knew her knows how compassionate she was, she always put others before herself.”

“As we watched these awful events unfold we hoped that Rosanne was not among the crowd,” Cave said. “Tragically she was there and it cost her life. We have little information at this time and we are waiting with the rest of the world to uncover the specifics.”

The deceased woman’s brother-in-law said that their family is “grieving on every level for our country” and all the families who have lost loved ones.

“Rosanne was really passionate about her beliefs like a lot of people,” he added. “I’ve never tried to be a political person but it’s my own personal belief that the president’s words incited a riot that killed four of his biggest fans last night and I believe that we should invoke the 25th amendment at this time.”

Kevin Greeson

One of the men who suffered a medical emergency was 55-year-old Kevin Greeson of Athens, Alabama, police said. Greeson died of a heart attack, his family said in a Thursday statement.

“Kevin was an advocate of President Trump and attended the event on Jan. 6, 2021 to show his support,” the statement read, according to USA Today. “He was excited to be there to experience this event. He was not there to participate in violence or rioting, nor did he condone such actions.”

“Our family is devastated,” the statement continued. “We are thankful for all of the thoughts and prayers and appreciate privacy at this time as we grieve.”

The deceased man’s son Kyler Greeson wrote in a Facebook post that “we all loved him so much” and that “he made me the man I am today,” according to USA Today.

“Him my brother and I would ride motorcycles together and have a great time,” he continued. “He was such a great man we all miss you so much. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Greeson had previously made comments on Parler calling for “a war,” the publication reported.

“Let’s give them A war.. Democrats don’t have guns… we do… bring your stick, lm Bringing MY GUNS!” Greeson said in a Dec. 12 response to a post about the 2020 election, according to USA Today. In a Dec. 17 post he also said, “Load your guns and take to the streets!”

Benjamin Phillips

The third person to die of a medical emergency during the incident was 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown, Pennsylvania, police said. Fellow protestors said that he suffered from a stroke, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Phillips organized a group of fellow protestors to D.C., the publication reported, noting that there is no evidence showing that Phillips participated in storming the capitol.

“It seems like the first day of the rest of our lives, to be honest,” Phillips said Wednesday morning, according to the Inquirer. “They should name this year Zero because something will happen.”

A member of the group that Phillips drove up with, Gordy Smith, said that he and the other members called Phillips repeatedly when it was time to head home and he had not shown up. Police called them back and told them that Phillips had died at George Washington University Hospital after suffering a stroke, the Inquirer reported.

“Everyone was shocked,” Smith said. “It was a very somber drive home.”

D.C. Police have not returned the Daily Caller News Foundations requests for comment regarding the Phillips, Greeson, and Boyland.