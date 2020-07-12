Five Guys Employees Fired After Refusing Service to Police Officers

Multiple Five Guys employees have been fired or suspended from the Daphne, Alabama, location after they refused to serve members of the Daphne Police Department, according to a statement from the company.

Earlier this week, Alabama-based Yellowhammer News reported that three Daphne police officers were refused service when they entered the Five Guys restaurant in Alabama.

The statement read: Five Guys and the Daphne, AL franchise want to thank the Daphne Police Department for their support in working together toward a resolution. The actions the Daphne, AL franchise have taken include termination and suspension of the employees involved. The store has temporarily closed for further education and customer service training with a representative from the Daphne Police Department and will reopen at 4PM today, July 10th.

“Please know that the actions and sentiments of a few employees in Daphne, AL do not represent Five Guys or the local franchisee,” Five Guys wrote in response to a concerned Twitter user. “The actions the Daphne, AL franchise have taken include termination and suspension of the employees involved.” – READ MORE

