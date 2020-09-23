Five Countries Considering Normalizing Relations with Israel, Trump Admin Says

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters that five unnamed countries are considering normalizing relations with Israel following major peace deals brokered by the White House, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Meadows told reporters that three of the countries are located within the Gulf region, while two are outside of it.

The announcement comes only days after the signing of the Abraham Accords on White House grounds this week. The accords brought together Muslim-majority Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates with Israel to normalize trade, social, and security relations in what is being hailed as a historic and region-changing agreement. Praise from the international community has been significant enough to warrant President Donald Trump’s nomination for a Nobel Peace Prize.

As evidenced by the president’s Tuesday remarks on the South Lawn, the hope from Washington is that the accords will bring about a flurry of new peace deals. – READ MORE

