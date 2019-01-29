Five Cops Gunned Down in Texas; Suspects at Large (Live Feed)

The Houston Police Department is responding to a shooting in southeast Houston where several police officers were wounded Monday. Police have confirmed five officers were struck and were rushed to the hospital.

One suspect is dead and police are looking for possibly two other suspects.

“Officers are en route to the hospital,” police tweeted. “Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles.”

“We have had several officers shot. Please pray for officers,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted.

This story is developing. READ MORE & Live Video: