Fitton: Has Justice Finally Caught Up with Andrew McCabe?

The Justice Department Inspector General Reportedly Issued A Criminal Referral Of Former Fbi Deputy Director Andrew Mccabe To The U.s. Attorney’s Office In Washington, Dc.

The wheels of justice may have finally caught up with McCabe for repeatedly lying under oath to investigators. It’s high time America had some accountability for his misconduct.

Judicial Watch uncovered documents about McCabe’s conflicted handling of the Clinton investigation that should have triggered action months ago. Our finds on FBI and McCabe corruption generated irresistible public pressure for accountability.

McCabe’s potential criminal acts, on James Comey’s watch, are further proof that both the Clinton email and Trump-Russia investigations were irredeemably compromised. The Clinton email investigation was a sham, and the Trump-Russia investigation is an abuse. Unfortunately, the cover-up continues. The Justice Department and FBI are playing shell games, refusing to turn over McCabe text messages in our FOIA litigation.- READ MORE

