Fitton: ‘Deep State’ Doesn’t Want to Conduct Damage Assessment of Hillary’s Private Server

Following a bombshell report that a Chinese state-owned company hacked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said the “deep state” is unwilling to conduct a full damage assessment on how and whether Clinton’s mishandling of classified information damaged national security.

True Pundit first reported that the FBI was notified of the purported hack when the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) warned the bureau of the intrusion.Here is the True Pundit Story from six weeks ago.

On “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Wednesday, Fitton said there are several key unanswered questions about this possible hack of Clinton’s private server.

He said the FBI is not forthcoming with answers to those questions, and he believes it’s because the answers would be embarrassing for the bureau. READ MORE:

