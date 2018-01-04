Fitton: Abedin’s Mishandling of Classified Material ‘Cries Out for a Criminal Investigation’ (VIDEO)

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said Huma Abedin’s mishandling of classified material “cries out for a criminal investigation.”

On Friday, the State Department released a batch of emails that revealed the top Hillary Clinton aide forwarded State Department emails and passwords to her personal Yahoo email account before every Yahoo account was hacked. – READ MORE

