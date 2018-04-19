FITTING: Take One Guess Where Stormy Daniels Is Donating Her $130,000 NDA Money

The Stormy Daniels media circus thus far includes a porn star, the POTUS, alleged adultery, threats, sex, and serious scandal. And now, fittingly, we can add unholy abortion to the mix.

Sources at Penthouse magazine have told The Daily Beast that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will donate the $130,000 she received as part of her nondisclosure agreement to abortion mill Planned Parenthood in Donald Trump and Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s names.

Cohen reportedly paid Daniels the cash out of his own personal funds as part of the NDA regarding her alleged affair with a married Trump in 2006. President Trump has denied the affair and any knowledge of the NDA or the payoff.

The porn star who leveraged her newfound fame into a strip show dubbed the “Make America Horny Again” tour will grace Penthouse magazine for an in-depth, multi-day interview and a nude photo spread for the May 8 issue. – READ MORE

