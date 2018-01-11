Fitness Chain Cuts The Cord On Cable News: Limits ‘A Healthy Way Of Life’

Cable news is bad for your health, says Life Time Fitness, a Minnesota-based gym chain which has decided to ban the airing of CNN, MSNBC, CNBC and Fox News in their facilities.

According to The Washington Post, Life Time Fitness will “eliminate all national cable network news stations from the TV screens at its 128 fitness centers in the U.S. and Canada.”

In a statement issued on Twitter, the fitness chain said the decision comes as a result of customer feedback and their “commitment to provide family-oriented environments free of consistently negative or politically charged content.”

“It is always our goal to meet the majority of members’ expressed requests and we believe this change is consistent with the desires of overall membership as well as our healthy way of life philosophy,” the statement read. – READ MORE

One Washington, D.C.-based therapist’s clients have 99 problems, and they all seem to be about President Donald Trump.

Elisabeth Joy LaMotte, a psychotherapist and founder of the DC Counseling and Psychotherapy Center, wrote in The Washington Post that a number of her patients have been complaining that the media’s fixation on Trump is taking a toll on their personal lives.

“Sally and I value that our political views are compatible. We have always enjoyed discussing current events, and our careers relate to politics, as you know. I initially took comfort in the fact that we went through the shock of Trump’s victory together, but something has changed. Sally is constantly reading news updates on her phone and watching CNN, even in the middle of the night. It’s gone too far. It’s no longer something that connects us; it’s now a wedge between us.”

Sally and Steve aren’t alone, apparently. LaMotte wrote that this “dynamic” is one she’s seen “with other couples and individual therapy clients” she works with. (WESTERN JOURNAL)

