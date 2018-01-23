Fisher House Will Pay $100K Death Benefit For Families Of Two Soldiers Killed During Gov. Shutdown

The families of two soldiers killed this weekend will not be receiving bereavement pay from the government, but one non-profit organization is stepping up help them in their darkest hour.

Two Apache helicopter pilots, First Lt Clayton Cullen and Chief Warrant Officer Kevin Burke, were killed on Saturday at Fort Irwin, California. Their families are entitled to $100,000 death pay, as well as funeral and travel expenses. These payments have stopped since the government shutdown on Friday when Democrats refused to vote for a GOP bill funding the government.

However, the Fisher House Foundation has promised to make the $100,000 payments to bereaved families in the event of a government shutdown. The foundation has also pledged to help pay for funerals and travel for military families to receive their loved ones. The Foundation is well known for building a national network of homes where military families can stay for free while military members receive medical care on a military base or VA medical center.- READ MORE

The White House changed its voicemail message to blame congressional Democrats for failing to pass a budget over partisan squabbles on immigration.

“Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today because Congressional Democrats are holding government funding—including funding for our troops and other national security priorities—hostage to an unrelated immigration debate,” the recording says.

The message, which was recorded for the White House’s public comment line, said calls could not be answered because of the “obstruction” from Democrats.

“Due to this obstruction, the government is shut down,” the recording continued.

The message ended by informing callers that they can leave comments for President Trump on the White House website contact page until the government reopens. – READ MORE

President Trump blamed Democratic lawmakers for a government shutdown Saturday, accusing them of “holding our Military hostage” over their demand that a short-term spending bill include protection for illegal immigrants brought to the country as children.

“Democrats are holding our Military hostage over their desire to have unchecked illegal immigration,” he tweeted. “Can’t let that happen!”

Democrats are holding our Military hostage over their desire to have unchecked illegal immigration. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Earlier in the day, he blasted Democrats for playing ‘Shutdown politics’ instead of working to make a deal with their counterparts across the aisle.- READ MORE