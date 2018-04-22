‘First time ever touching a gun’: Kyle Kashuv triggers with photos of his trip to the rifle range

On Friday night, Kashuv posted pics of him with his instructor and admitted it’s the first time he’d ever held a gun.

It was great learning about our inalienable right of #2A and how to properly use a gun. This was my first time ever touching a gun and it made me appreciate the #Constitution even more. My instructor was very informative; I learnt a lot. #2A is important and we need 2 preserve 2A pic.twitter.com/4rcOZbpl88 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

Facts matter. I wish the facts of guns were more known. We need to educate the public and show them why they NEED the 2A. pic.twitter.com/HzjEx9LH2r — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

“A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” pic.twitter.com/mfVRATZ4DT — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

That certainly triggered plenty of gun control advocates:

People have PTSD. The fact that you posted a picture and video using this weapon is disgusting. Behind all of the political debate, something real and terrible happened. This is the opposite of coming together and helping each other heal. — Drew #MSDStrong (@_DrewSchwartz) April 21, 2018

Were you even at school on that day? How can you have no side effects from losing friends and being shot at? Maybe you were home sick? Unbelievable. — Kim Green (@kimhoag) April 21, 2018

Hope my highschool is monitoring this kid. https://t.co/w2tWc9IDFg — Julien (@shehatesjuju) April 21, 2018

Read more at twitchy.com

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1