First, They Wanted to Remove one Confederate Plaque — Now Some Want to Rename a Texas City

It all started in September 2017 with a request by state House Speaker Joe Straus to have a plaque, which was originally placed by the Children of the Confederacy Creed and denies slavery was the underlying cause of the Civil War, removed from the hallway of the building.

Speaker Straus urged that the state reevaluate each monument for factual accuracy and historical context.

Following Speaker Straus’ recommendation, Austin’s Equity Office reviewed several monuments and their historical background. Although Speaker Straus recommended the review to understand the factuality of the monuments, the Equity Office took that a step further.

According to the Austin Statesman, the report analyzed more than just the monuments. The researchers also analyzed the historical figures behind the names of streets, neighborhoods and parks — finding at least 10 streets to recommend renaming.

Included in the review was Stephen F. Austin, the “Father of Texas” and the city’s namesake. The report found Austin lobbied against banning slavery in Mexico because he believed the freed people would become “a nuisance.”

In response to these findings, the Austin Equity Office recommended changing the name of the city.- READ MORE

Jazz legend Wynton Marsalis — who was instrumental in getting New Orleans, Louisiana, to remove several of its Confederate monuments — now says rap and hip-hop are more damaging to modern culture than any statue of Robert E. Lee.

Speaking to the podcast, “Cape Up ,” Marsalis said that he believes the African American community has suffered for embracing music that degrades individuals, particularly women, and encourages poor lifestyle choices.

“My words are not that powerful. I started saying in 1985 I don’t think we should have a music talking about n*****s and bitches and hoes. It had no impact. I’ve said it. I’ve repeated it. I still repeat it. To me that’s more damaging than a statue of Robert E. Lee,” Marsalis said. – READ MORE

