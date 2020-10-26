First Tests Of New “Immunity Passports” Will Take Place Wednesday

The first iteration of these new “health passports” will be put to the test on Wednesday when a small group of passengers flying from the UK to the US.

Passengers flying from London’s Heathrow Airport to Newark on a United Airlines flight on Wednesday will be part of the first wave of test subjects. Tests from a private testing company called Prenetics will be administered by the travel and medical services firm Collinson, and the results will be uploaded to the travelers’ Swissports.

As of Tuesday, most arrivals to the UK need to quarantine for at least two weeks, with only around 45 countries on the country’s quarantine-free “travel corridor” list.

Still, many are worried that this technology could be used in the future to try and coerce all travelers to get vaccinations while also creating another way for governments to monitor peoples’ movements. Though in a paper published by the Lancet, a group of researchers discussed how these concerns could be mitigated. – READ MORE

