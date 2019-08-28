First responders rescue Oregon woman who was trapped inside her septic tank for 3 days

The station reported that she was inside for about three days before firefighters rescued her.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, had reportedly been doing yard work when she fell into the septic tank.

The woman’s family, who hadn’t heard from her for a few days, began to worry and drove to her home to determine their mother’s whereabouts. They likely didn’t expect to find her lying in sewage in her own yard.

“In my entire career, I can’t imagine another time this has happened,” Division Chief Richard Anderson told KPTV. – READ MORE