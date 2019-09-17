First poll since debate shows how Americans responded to Beto O’Rourke’s call for gun confiscation

A new poll shows how the presidential candidate field is shaping up, and also how Americans responded to Beto O’Rourke’s call to confiscate guns.

The Morning Consult poll is the first since the third debate of the competitors for the Democratic nomination.

While Joe Biden kept the lead with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in second, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) continued her slow climb towards rising past Sanders.

O'Rourke saw little change in his support, which has dwindled from a high of 8 percent in April in the same poll, to 4 percent in the newest numbers.